Rio Tinto 2018 iron ore production rises 2%; copper output jumps 33%
Jan. 17, 2019 5:29 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reports a 2% Y/Y increase in FY 2018 iron ore production from Australia's Pilbara region to 338M metric tons, citing a ramp-up of expanded mines and fewer weather related disruptions.
- The 2018 result came in at the upper end of its guidance of 330M-340M metric tons, and Rio sets an output target of 338M-350M tons for 2019.
- Rio says full-year mined copper production jumped 33% Y/Y to 633.5K metric tons, reflecting strong performance at Escondida and increased production from Rio Tinto Kennecott due largely to higher grades; for 2019, Rio forecasts output of 550K-600K tons.
- For Q4, iron ore production from the Pilbara fell 1% Y/Y to 86.6M metric tons, while copper climbed 20% to 177.8 metric tons.