People's United Financial jumps 6.0% after Q4 beats, VAR buy
Jan. 17, 2019 5:44 PM ETPeople's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)PBCTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) soars 6.0% in after-hours trading after Q4 EPS beat consensus estimate and the bank announced the acquisition of an equipment finance company, VAR Technology Finance.
- Q4 operating EPS of 36 cents exceeded the average analyst estimate of 34 cents; compares with 33 cents in Q3 and 31 cents in Q4 2017.
- Q4 net interest income of $332.6M increased from $306.4M in Q3 and $292.3M a year earlier; net interest margin improved to 3.17% vs. 3.15% in Q3 and 3.07% in Q4 2017.
- Q4 efficiency ratio of 55.1% vs. 56.7% in Q3 and 56.1% in the year-ago quarter.
- "Loan growth benefited from strong production in equipment financing as well as in our healthcare and large corporate verticals," says CFO David Rosato.
- Average loans rose to $35.0B from $32.2B in Q3 and $32.3B in Q4 2017.
- Net loan charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans was unchanged from the Q3 level.
- Return on average tangible common equity increased to 14.9% from 14.5% in Q3 and 13.8% in Q4 2017.
- Previously: People's United Bank buys equipment finance company (Jan. 17)