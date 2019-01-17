People's United Financial jumps 6.0% after Q4 beats, VAR buy

  • People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCTsoars 6.0% in after-hours trading after Q4 EPS beat consensus estimate and the bank announced the acquisition of an equipment finance company, VAR Technology Finance.
  • Q4 operating EPS of 36 cents exceeded the average analyst estimate of 34 cents; compares with 33 cents in Q3 and 31 cents in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net interest income of $332.6M increased from $306.4M in Q3 and $292.3M a year earlier; net interest margin improved to 3.17% vs. 3.15% in Q3 and 3.07% in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 efficiency ratio of 55.1% vs. 56.7% in Q3 and 56.1% in the year-ago quarter.
  • "Loan growth benefited from strong production in equipment financing as well as in our healthcare and large corporate verticals," says CFO David Rosato.
  • Average loans rose to $35.0B from $32.2B in Q3 and $32.3B in Q4 2017.
  • Net loan charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans was unchanged from the Q3 level.
  • Return on average tangible common equity increased to 14.9% from 14.5% in Q3 and 13.8% in Q4 2017.
  • Previously: People's United Bank buys equipment finance company (Jan. 17)
