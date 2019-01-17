Turquoise Hill says full-year copper, gold production topped guidance

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) says FY 2018 copper production edged 1% higher Y/Y to 159.1K metric tons, and full-year gold production surged 150% to 285K oz., with both exceeding annual guidance.

For Q4, copper output fell 8.4% Y/Y to 41.5K metric tons due to lower throughput, which was partially offset by higher grades and recovery, while gold production jumped 234% to 117K oz. due to significant increases in both grades and recovery.

TRQ expects Oyu Tolgoi to produce 125K-155K metric tons of copper and 180K-220K oz. of gold in concentrates for 2019, with mill throughput expected to total ~40M tons.