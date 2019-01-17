Husky Energy, MEG Energy both wounded after failed takoever, analysts say

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) closed +14% while MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) plunged 36% in today's trade following Husky's failed hostile takeover bid, but analysts seem to believe both are losers.

The deal’s implosion is another negative signal for investors in the energy industry looking for M&A action to lift prices, says Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick, who sees only a slim chance that another company would consider purchasing MEG given that Husky could not gain enough shareholder support.

Husky's offer had been propping up MEG's share price in spite of its greater exposure to steep price discounts because it produces only raw bitumen from its Alberta oil sands facilities, says AltaCorp's Nick Lupick.

Husky also comes out a loser, says Raymond James' Chris Cox, since "accurate or not, the decision to pursue MEG does suggest some level of desire at the senior management and board level to alter the asset profile of the business, and while we don't expect Husky to immediately pursue alternative acquisition opportunities, the risk of that will likely weigh on the shares for a period of time."

Tudor Pickering's Matt Murphy says investors should sell Husky's rally, as 2019 should offer more "beta" in Canadian large-cap energy stocks, and Husky is unlikely to outperform peers.