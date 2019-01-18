DowDuPont ag unit plans commercial launch of Enlist E3 soybeans
- DowDuPont’s (NYSE:DWDP) Corteva Agriscience unit unveils plans for the commercial launch of its genetically modified Enlist E3 soybeans in Brazil, Canada and the U.S. beginning this year, after China said it approved the crops for import last week.
- “The current plan is being worked on by the regions and what that exact timing will be hasn’t been completely resolved yet,” global portfolio manager Mike Dillon tells Reuters, adding that the company plans to ramp up seed production to ensure the soybeans will be “broadly available” to farmers in 2020.
- Corteva also announces plans to expand the launch of its Qrome corn seeds across the U.S. corn belt.