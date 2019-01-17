Nautilus -32% as Q4 earnings, revenues seen far below expectations

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) -32.4% after-hours after issuing downside guidance for Q4, sees EPS of $0.04-$0.05 vs. $0.56 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $114M-$116M vs. $149M consensus.

NLS also expects Q4 Direct segment revenues of ~$50M, Retail segment revenues of ~$64M and gross margin of 44%, and 46% gross margin for the full year.

NLS says it expected significantly stronger sales in the Direct segment, driven by the introduction of the new Max Intelligence digital platform.

The company says it is launching an "aggressive cost-containment program that will simplify and make processes more efficient [and] rescale the operations to be more profitable on a lower sales base."

NLS also says COO Bill McMahon has been diagnosed with a health issue that will require him to scale back his responsibilities in the near term.