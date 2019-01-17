Schlumberger wins contract to manage Equinor project - Reuters

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has signed a contract worth more than $200M with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to manage an offshore rig as part of a drilling program in Brazil’s offshore Campos oil basin, Reuters reports.

The deal would mark the first time an oil services company replaces a drilling rig contractor, according to the report, adding pressure to offshore drillers still reeling from an industry-wide contraction.

EQNR last June awarded SLB a contract to drill the 22 wells in the Peregrino field in the Campos offshore basin.