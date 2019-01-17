MGM Resorts names hedge funder Meister to board

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) says it awarded a board seat to Corvex Management’s Keith Meister, one week after rival activist investor Starboard Value reportedly built a position in the casino operator.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren says the company has been talking with Meister for months, praising the hedge fund manager’s "strong track record of helping companies maximize value for shareholders as well as his experience in real estate and gaming."

Corvex owns ~3% of MGM shares; the extent of Starboard's position in the company is not clear.