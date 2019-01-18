Tribune Publishing names new leaders as Chairman/CEO Dearborn exits
Jan. 17, 2019 10:25 PM ETTribune Publishing Company (TPCO)TPCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is seeing a change at the top, as the company's appointed Timothy Knight as chief executive officer and David Dreier as chairman.
- They'll succeed Justin Dearborn, who's exiting both those roles.
- Knight will also join the board. H joined the company in February 2017 and most recently had responsibility for all local market operations. He had previously served as president of Advance Ohio, and as the president and CEO of Newsday Media Group.
- Dreier's been a director at the company since June 2016 and represented Los Angeles in the U.S. Congress from 1980 to 2013.