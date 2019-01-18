Shutdown will not delay net neutrality case

According to a federal appeals court, the government shutdown will not delay oral arguments set for Feb. 1 on the Trump administration's decision to repeal the 2015 net neutrality rules governing internet providers.

A group of 22 state attorneys general, as well as companies like Mozilla, Vimeo and Etsy, have asked the court to reinstate the rules and block the FCC's effort to pre-empt states from imposing their own guidelines guaranteeing an open internet.

