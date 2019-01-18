IEA sees 'gradual' oil market rebalancing
- "The journey to a balanced oil market will take time, and is more likely to be a marathon than a sprint," according to the IEA's closely watched monthly report.
- Production cuts by OPEC and Russia are being offset by swelling U.S. shale oil supply and an uncertain demand outlook.
- In fact, the U.S. in 2019 "will reinforce its leadership as the world's number one crude producer."
- WTI futures +0.6% to $52.56/bbl.
