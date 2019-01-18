Trade war hopes lift global equities

  • Responding to reports of a possible trade detente between the U.S. and China, stocks across the globe are continuing their climb higher.
  • On Thursday, the WSJ quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying Washington could ease tariffs on Beijing, although the suggestion faced pushback from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
  • Earnings season remains in full swing, and investors today will also be watching figures on U.S. industrial production and consumer sentiment.
  • Asia: Nikkei +1.3%; Hang Seng +1.3%; Shanghai +1.4%; Sensex flat.
  • Europe: FTSE 100 +1%. CAC 30 +1.2%. DAX +1%.
  • U.S. futures: Dow +0.4%; S&P 500 +0.3%; Nasdaq +0.4%.
  • Oil is up 0.6% at $52.66/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1288/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.77%.
