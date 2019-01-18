DeSantis wants end to medical marijuana smoking ban

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who took control on Jan. 8, is paving the way to end legal wrangling over smokable medical marijuana.

Patients can currently only use oils, sprays, edibles and vaping due to concerns about a slippery slope toward recreational use, but if the Florida legislature does not change the law by mid-March, DeSantis said he'll drop the state's appeal in the case.

