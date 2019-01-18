Holiday sales disappoint at Tiffany

Jan. 18, 2019 6:57 AM ETTiffany & Co. (TIF)TIFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports global sales fell 1% to $1.04B during the two-month holiday period as lower sales to foreign (primarily Chinese) tourists factored in. Softer demand in Europe and the Americas also contributed to the drop.
  • Comparable sales declined 2% during the period (flat ex-F/X).
  • CEO update: "With continued strong sales growth in mainland China (by a double-digit percentage), solid results in Japan and healthy growth in global ecommerce sales, overall holiday sales results came in short of our expectations which had called for modest year-over-year growth."
  • Looking ahead, Tiffany sees FY18 global sales growth of 6% to 7% and EPS falling in the lower end of the previously-disclosed range of $4.65 to $4.80 vs. $4.81 consensus.
  • Source: Press Release
