Lilly's olaratumab flunks late-stage soft tissue sarcoma study

Jan. 18, 2019 7:02 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) LARTRUVO (olaratumab), combined with the chemo agent doxorubicin, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit compared to doxorubicin alone in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ANNOUNCE, in patients with advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS).
  • Specifically, the study did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in the full study population nor in the leiomyosarcoma sub-population. No difference in survival was observed between the study arms for either group.
  • Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medica conference and for publication.
  • The FDA granted accelerated approval for LARTRUVO for STS in October 2016.
  • The company says the negative outcome will shave ~$0.17 off of its 2019 EPS guidance. Its minimum 2020 outlook will remain as is.
