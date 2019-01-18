Lilly's olaratumab flunks late-stage soft tissue sarcoma study
- Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) LARTRUVO (olaratumab), combined with the chemo agent doxorubicin, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit compared to doxorubicin alone in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ANNOUNCE, in patients with advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS).
- Specifically, the study did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in the full study population nor in the leiomyosarcoma sub-population. No difference in survival was observed between the study arms for either group.
- Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medica conference and for publication.
- The FDA granted accelerated approval for LARTRUVO for STS in October 2016.
- The company says the negative outcome will shave ~$0.17 off of its 2019 EPS guidance. Its minimum 2020 outlook will remain as is.