Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announces the hiring of Gilles Morel as President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa Regionand Executive Vice President. The company says Morel will report directly to CEO Marc Bitzer in the position.

Morel will assume leadership of the EMEA Region, headquartered in Milan, Italy with approximately 22K employees, a sales presence in more than 30 countries and 14 manufacturing sites in seven countries.

He presently holds the role of regional CEO (Northern and Central Europe) at Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

Source: Press Release