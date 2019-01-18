Celgene teams up with Obsidian Therapeutics in cell therapies

Jan. 18, 2019 7:33 AM ETCelgene Corporation (CELG)CELGBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) will collaborate with privately held Obsidian Therapeutics on the discovery and development of cell therapies based on the latter's Destabilizing Domain (DD) technology.
  • Under the terms of the multiyear agreement, CELG will have the exclusive option to in-license global rights to the DD-based cell therapy candidates in oncology. Obsidian will receive an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.
  • Obsidian says its DD technology regulates the expression of the proteins interleukin-12 (IL-12) and CD40L which enables precise pharmacologic control of the safety and efficacy of the cell therapies.
