V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shoots higher after posting strong results. The company reports active segment revenue jumped 16% in FQ3 and international revenue rose 5%. Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 10%, lifted higher by 24% pop in digital revenue.

Gross margin was up 60 bps Y/Y to 52.2% of sales during the quarter. Adjusted operating margin was up 280 bps to 16.8% of sales.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2019 revenue growth of over 12% and 2019 EPS of $3.73.

Shares of V.F. Corp are up 10.43% in premarket trading to $80.90.

