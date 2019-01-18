Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to a Buy rating on an improved risk/reward view of the company and attractive valuation in relation to HPC peers.

"SPB's results have been challenged of late, however, headwinds are abating, while the recent sales of SPB Auto Care and Battery provide much better visibility on de-levering the balance sheet," writes analyst Olivia Tong.

BAML sets a price objective of $65 on Spectrum based off a target EV/EBITDA mark of 9.5X.