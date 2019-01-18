Regions Financial Q4 focus on costs, branch consolidation

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q4 adjusted EPS of 38 cents matches consensus estimate; compares with 37 cents in Q3 and 34 cents in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company consolidated branches and focused on expense management.

"We have positive momentum heading into 2019 and are well-positioned to generate consistent and sustainable long-term performance across economic cycles," says President and CEO John Turner.

Sees 2019 adjusted average loans growth low single digit, consistent with forecast GDP growth.

Q4 adjusted EPS figure excludes a 1-cent charge related to branch consolidation and severance from net income from continuing operations of 37 cents per share.

Regions slips 0.1% in premarket trading.

Q4 adjusted net interest income and other financing income on taxable equivalent basis of $971M increases from $955M in Q3 and $930M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted net interest margin (FTE) 3.55% vs. 3.50% in Q3 and 3.39% in Q4 2017.

Q4 total adjusted non-interest expense of $843M declines 1.2% Q/Q and 3.0% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted total loans of $81.2B, rose 1.2% from Q3 and 4.1% from the year-ago quarter, while total deposits of $93.2B fell 0.8% Q/Q and declined 4.0% Y/Y.

Q4 Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.80% vs. 7.60% in Q3 and 8.71% in Q4 2017.

Tangible common book value per share of $9.19 as of Dec. 31, 2018 rose from $8.62 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call replay available at 2:00 PM ET.

Previously: Regions Financial EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 18)