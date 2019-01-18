Celgene teams up with Kyn Therapeutics in cancer

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) inks a collaboration agreement with privately held Kyn Therapeutics aimed at developing treatments that target immunosuppressive metabolites, molecules that are upregulated in cancer.

Under the terms of the partnership, Kyn will receive $80M upfront, an equity investment from CELG, milestones and royalties on net sales. Kyn will be responsible for early-stage development through Phase 1b studies at which point CELG can opt in to lead subsequent development and commercialization.

Initially, CELG will have exclusive options to in-license Kyn's hydrocarbon receptor antagonist and kynurenine-degrading enzyme programs.