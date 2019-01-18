Analysts cut Casa on prelim. Q4 disappointment

Jan. 18, 2019 7:47 AM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)CASABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley downgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and drops the target from $18 to $11, matching the Street-low target.
  • The firm says the bear case is playing out despite "reasons to get excited" about the wireless business.
  • More action: Raymond James lowers its CASA target from $19 to $17 saying that management's "credibility with investors has suffered, and this latest miss delays the rebuilding process."
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word.
  • CASA shares are down 30.5% premarket to $10.
  • Previously: Casa Systems announces preliminary Q4 and FY18 results (Jan. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.