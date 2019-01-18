Analysts cut Casa on prelim. Q4 disappointment
Jan. 18, 2019 7:47 AM ETCasa Systems, Inc. (CASA)CASABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley downgrades Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and drops the target from $18 to $11, matching the Street-low target.
- The firm says the bear case is playing out despite "reasons to get excited" about the wireless business.
- More action: Raymond James lowers its CASA target from $19 to $17 saying that management's "credibility with investors has suffered, and this latest miss delays the rebuilding process."
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- CASA shares are down 30.5% premarket to $10.
- Previously: Casa Systems announces preliminary Q4 and FY18 results (Jan. 17)