Schlumberger +3% after in-line Q4 earnings; foresees international growth

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +3.1% pre-market after reporting in-line Q4 earnings and flat revenues.

SLB says Q4 North America revenue of $2.8B fell 12% Q/Q, driven by lower activity and pricing for most production- and Cameron-related businesses in North America land; OneStim revenue dropped 25% as the company warm-stacked a number of fleets during the latter part of the quarter.

Q4 International revenue of $5.3B edged 1% higher Q/Q, as the seasonal slowdown in Russia was offset by increased revenue in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

SLB expects a more positive supply and demand balance sentiment to lead to a gradual recovery in the price of oil over the course of 2019, but says oil price volatility has raised uncertainty around the E&P spending outlook and customers are taking a generally more conservative approach to start the new year.

"Even with the current oil prices, we expect solid, single-digit growth in the international markets while in North America land, the increased cost of capital and focus on aligning investments closer to free cash flow has introduced more uncertainty to the outlook for both drilling and production activity," the company says.