State Street jumps 8.2% amid plan to cut 1,500 jobs

State Street (NYSE:STT) jumps 8.2% after announcing it's plans to cut about 6% of its workforce, or about 1,500 jobs, to cut costs.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.68 beats consensus estimate by a penny.

"Amidst challenging market and industry headwinds, we have launched a new expense program designed to reduce costs," says President and CEO Ronald O'Hanley. "As part of that program, we recorded a $223M pretax repositioning charge, the benefits of which we expect to fully realize within 12-15 months."

The new cost-cutting program includes cutting the number of senior managers by 15%.

Q4 net interest income of $697 rose 3.7% from Q3 and 13% from the year-ago period; net interest margin of 1.55% vs. 1.48% in Q3 and 1.38% in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under custody and administration $31.6T, down 7.0% from Q3 and down 4.5% from Q4 2017.

Assets under management of $2.51T declines 11% from Q3 and 9.7% from Q4 2017; during the quarter, AUM declined from total net outflows of $47B and market depreciation of $248B.

Average total assets $221.4B vs. $22.3B in Q3 and $216.3B in Q4 2017.

Return on average common equity 7.5% vs. 14.0% in Q3 and 6.9% in Q4 2017.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

