Ryanair lowers profit forecast
Jan. 18, 2019
- Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) lowers its forecast due in part to the expectation for lower winter fares.
- The Irish airline now expects profit after tax for the full fiscal year of between €1B euros and €1.1B vs. €1.1B to €1.2B prior estimate.
- CEO update: "While we are disappointed at this slightly lower full year guidance, the fact that it is the direct result of lower than expected H2 air fares, offset by stronger than expected traffic growth, a better than expected performance on unit cost and ancillary sales is positive for the medium term. There is short haul over capacity in Europe this winter, but Ryanair continues to pursue our price passive/load factor active strategy to the benefit of our customers who are enjoying record lower air fares. We believe this lower fare environment will continue to shake out more loss making competitors, with WOW, Flybe, and reportedly Germania for example, all currently for sale."
- Shares of Rynair are down 2.30% in Dublin trading.