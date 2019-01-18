Tyme's SM-88 improved survival in mid-stage pancreatic cancer study

Results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Tyme Technologies' (NASDAQ:TYME) SM-88 in patients with end-stage pancreatic cancer showed a treatment benefit. The data are being presented today at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

Specifically, 68% (n=19/28) of evaluable patients with actively progressing end-stage pancreatic cancer who received SM-88 alone remain alive after median follow-up of 4.3 months.

79% (n=11/14) of patients receiving SM-88 in a third-line setting remain alive after median follow-up of 4.7 months, more than twice as long as historical results.

The company plans pursue regulatory approval for third-line use.

SM-88 is a combination therapy that uses a proprietary dysfunctional tyrosine derivative to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells, breaking down their defenses and making them vulnerable to oxidative stress and death.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the data.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 8:30 am ET.

