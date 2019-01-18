GameStop +5% after holiday sales update
Jan. 18, 2019 8:28 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) reports sales during the nine-week holiday period fell 5% to $2.63B.
- Comparable store sales increased 1.5%, including a 3.6% increase in the U.S. partially offset by a 3.1% decrease internationally. The retailer says primary contributor to the difference between the increase in comparable store sales and the decrease in total company sales is the shift in the company’s fiscal calendar for the 53rd week in FY17 and the timing of the Call of Duty launch.
- "Our comp performance was driven by strong sales in accessories, collectibles and digital which more than offset the decline in pre-owned sales and new video game hardware sales," says GameStop CFO/COO Rob Lloyd.
- New hardware sales decreased 6.1% off a tough comparable a year ago that included the Xbox One X launch. Sales of new video game software decreased 8.3%. Collectibles sales increased 3.7%
- GameStop reiterates its prior guidance for FY18 EPS of $2.55 to $2.75 vs. $2.66 consensus.
- GME +4.63% premarket to $16.50.
- Source: Press Release