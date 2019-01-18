SunTrust +4.9% on Q4 beat, helped by CRE income

Jan. 18, 2019 8:29 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SunTrust Banks gains 4.9% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.50 beats the average analyst estimate of  $1.37; compares with $1.42 in Q3 and $1.09 in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 net interest margin-FTE of 3.27% was stable vs. Q3 as higher benchmark interest rates were generally offset by increased wholesale funding, given strong loan growth; compares with 3.17% in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 net interest income of $1.55B rose from $1.51B in Q3 and $1.43B in Q4 2017.
  • Q4 noninterest income of $818M rose from $782M in Q3, mostly due to higher commercial real estate-related income, partly offset by lower capital markets-related income.
  • Average loans held for investment $149.7B vs. $146.0B in Q3 and $144.0B in Q4 2017; net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) was 0.26% vs. 0.24% in Q3 and 0.29% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 of 9.21% vs. 9.60% in Q3 and 9.74% in Q4 2017.
  • Book value per common share of $49.57 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $47.94 at Dec. 31, 2017.
  • Previously: SunTrust Banks beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Jan. 18)
