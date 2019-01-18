AT&T ads return to YouTube
- AT&T (NYSE:T) is returning to YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) as an advertiser two years after pulling out on inappropriate content concerns.
- AT&T says it has worked closely with Google for 22 months and now thinks "there is a near-zero possibility” of ads appearing next to such content.
- After a mass exodus of advertisers, Google stepped up its ad-matching process with human reviewers and improved AI. The efforts brought most advertisers back to the platform, but AT&T stayed away.
- The ad purchases will happen in the coming weeks. Financial terms weren't disclosed.