Chevron upgraded to Buy at UBS, citing resilience amid volatility

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $135 price target at UBS, which says macro-level volatility emphasizes the value of a conservative and sustaining business model "clearly embodied in Chevron’s strategy."

"It is a normal reaction to see share price weakness given an oil price pullback," but CVX’s model "is explicitly constructed to cope with this type of volatility," writes UBS analyst Jon Rigby, adding that CVX can fund both its organic capex and dividend at or below $50/bbl Brent crude.

CVX "is more upstream and oil oriented than many of its peers," which underscores "how impressive the low cash neutrality is," according to Rigby.