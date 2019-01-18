Kansas City Southern tracks higher after earnings
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is up 1.5% in premarket trading after topping estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.
- The company reports an operating ratio of 64.3% in Q4 vs. 64.0% a year ago and 63.9% consensus.
- "While we delivered record revenues, adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS, 2018 did not meet our own expectations for financial or operational performance. In addition, we did not meet the expectations of our customers or shareowners, particularly in the areas of customer service and growth," says Kansas City Southern CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer.
- Ottensmeyer and the rest of the KSU management team stick with an outlook for a company operating ratio target of 60% to 61% by the year 2021.
