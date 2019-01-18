Citizens Financial +4.7% as Q4 beats, boosts ROTCE goal

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) rises 4.7% in premarket trading after Q4 underlying EPS of 98 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 94 cents.

Underlying return on tangible common equity improved to 14.1% in Q4 from 13.5% in Q3 and 10.4% in the year-ago period.

"“We are pleased to have already achieved the lower end of our medium-term ROTCE target and are now increasing the range to 14 to 16%," says Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun.

Q4 net interest income of $1.2B increased $24M from Q3 and reflects 2% average loan growth and a 3 basis point improvement in net interest margin to 3.22%.

Net interest margins rose on improved yields on interest-earning assets, including the benefit of higher short-term interest rates and balance sheet optimization, partly offset by higher funding costs.

On track to meet end of 2019 run-rate pretax benefit of about $90M-$100M from efficiency program.

Sees balance sheet optimization program improving NIM byh about 5 bps Y/Y.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

