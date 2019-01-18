Ultra Petroleum +56% on favorable ruling in make-whole litigation appeal
Jan. 18, 2019 9:03 AM ETUltra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)
- Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) +56.6% pre-market following news that the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a favorable ruling in the appeal proceedings about make-whole claims that had been asserted against the company.
- UPL says the ruling reverses a bankruptcy court decision that had required it to pay ~$400M to various creditors following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings.
- UPL says it believes the outcome of any final decision will be consistent with the Fifth Circuit ruling, which would result in the recovery of as much as $260M in non-settled claims the company previously paid to various creditors.