Ultra Petroleum +56% on favorable ruling in make-whole litigation appeal

Jan. 18, 2019 9:03 AM ETUltra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)UPLCQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor93 Comments
  • Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) +56.6% pre-market following news that the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a favorable ruling in the appeal proceedings about make-whole claims that had been asserted against the company.
  • UPL says the ruling reverses a bankruptcy court decision that had required it to pay ~$400M to various creditors following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings.
  • UPL says it believes the outcome of any final decision will be consistent with the Fifth Circuit ruling, which would result in the recovery of as much as $260M in non-settled claims the company previously paid to various creditors.
