Tesla sheds 5% after profit warning

Wedbush is quick out of the gate with a note dissecting Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) profit announcement this morning.

Analyst Dan Ives acknowledges the "clear challenges" for the company with production targets and sustainable profit, but warns investors against a knee jerk reaction.

"Helping neutralize the expected US softness will be Europe and Asia demand with deliveries in Europe expected to hit the ground in late Feb/early March once homologation and other approvals are officially done," he writes.

"While headwinds are abound on a number of different fronts, we continue to believe Tesla will be able to emerge from the next 12 to 18 months a stronger, profitable more product diversified (geographically and price points) EV company helping lay the groundwork for Model 3 as a linchpin of growth going forward into 2020 and beyond," he adds.

Wedbush sticks with an Outperform rating on Tesla.

Oppenheimer and RBC Capital have also made media appearances this morning, with both firms taking the angle that the jobs cuts by Tesla weren't a big surprise amid the company's efforts to increase efficiency.

On the other side of the trade is Citi sitting with a Sell rating on the EV automaker. Citi's quickfire analysis on today's Tesla news is that its concerns on profit sustainability have been confirmed.

Shares of Tesla are down 5.35% on premarket volume of over 770K shares.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg

