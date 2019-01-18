First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) slips 1.6% in premarket trading after Q4 revenue of $412.8M misses estimate of $442.7M.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 35 cents match consensus estimate.

Remains optimistic about the economy "based on the financial health of our current customers, their activity, and our ability to attract new business," says Chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan.

Total loans increased 1% Q/Q to $27.5B and essentially flat vs. a year ago.

Average core commercial loans rose by 5% from Q3, and period-end deposits rose 5%.

Q4 net interest income of $302.5M slips 1% from $305.7M in Q3 and up 25% from $242.1M in the year-ago period; net interest margin of 3.38% declines from 3.44% in Q3 and increases from 3.27% in Q4 2017.

Sees 2019 NIM in 3.40%-3.50 range, assuming the Fed raises rates in June and 3%-6% loan and deposit growth.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 9.75% vs. 9.84% in Q3 and 8.88% a year ago.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.

