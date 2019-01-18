Report: Facebook shifts hundreds to team working on AR glasses

  • Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) augmented-reality plans may be getting closer to fruition, as the company has reportedly moved hundreds of employees to a product group developing AR eyeglasses.
  • Those employees had been working on AR tech at research-focused Facebook Reality Labs, Business Insider reports, but are now on a stand-alone team focused on the issue.
  • That suggests a shift in focus from research to product delivery, according to the report. A source estimated some 60% of the 650 employees in Reality Labs were being transferred, and Facebook undercut that figure only slightly: "A few hundred people moved out from FRL to work on AR product."
  • AR glasses would look much more like ordinary eyeglasses than like more immersive VR headsets, according to prototypes. Facebook continues to research multiple AR products.
