Cevian sees Ericsson topping margin targets in 5G ramp

  • Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 1.7% in premarket U.S. trading after Lars Forberg, of Ericsson shareholder Cevian, says there's a "huge opportunity" for the company in the 5G ramp.
  • That's particularly true with Huawei having trouble reaching the market due to political issues, Forberg tells Bloomberg TV.
  • Ericsson can get to 20% operating margin "and beyond" in its networks business, he says -- above Ericsson's own 2020 target of 15-17% margin.
  • "You have a growing market, where Ericsson is going to increase market share," he says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.