Cevian sees Ericsson topping margin targets in 5G ramp
Jan. 18, 2019 9:28 AM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)ERICBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is up 1.7% in premarket U.S. trading after Lars Forberg, of Ericsson shareholder Cevian, says there's a "huge opportunity" for the company in the 5G ramp.
- That's particularly true with Huawei having trouble reaching the market due to political issues, Forberg tells Bloomberg TV.
- Ericsson can get to 20% operating margin "and beyond" in its networks business, he says -- above Ericsson's own 2020 target of 15-17% margin.
- "You have a growing market, where Ericsson is going to increase market share," he says.