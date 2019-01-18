Oppenheimer says it walked away from Domino's (DPZ +1.5% ) investor meeting yesterday with even higher confidence in the restaurant stock as one of its top picks for the year.

"Mgmt reassured the Street on its SSS targets and initiated impressive new goals to double system-sales by 2025. This suggests best-in-class sales growth for many years as DPZ leans into its competitive advantages and creates dominant share gains," notes the firm.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on Domino's and price target of $280.