Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is ready to turn up the heat on Gannett (GCI +0.7% ) if the publisher resists a $1.36B hostile takeover from MNG, the news company Alden controls, the New York Post reports.

Alden is readying an activist slate in expectations that Gannett won't be responsive to the $12/share offer. Shares are currently at $10.92.

Alden's turned a profit on Digital First Media ($159M last year on revenue of $939M, according to analyst Ken Doctor) but only through alarming cuts, Keith Kelly says.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 7.