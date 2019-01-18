Bright Scholar Education -2.1% post Q1 results
- Bright Scholar Education (BEDU -2.1%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 32.7% Y/Y to RMB 649.9M, of which International Schools was RMB 218.6M (+25.2% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools RMB 194M (+24.7% Y/Y); Kindergartens RMB 137.7M (+29.7% Y/Y) & Complementary RMB 99.6 (+244.7% Y/Y).
- Q1 Overall adj. margin: Gross declined 60 bps to 46.1%; Adj. operating declined 10 bps to 29.5% & EBITDA declined 120 bps to 33.5%.
- Total average student enrolment was 41,423 (+22.1% Y/Y); International schools was 8,993 (+24.4% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools was 18,030 (+17.3% Y/Y) & Kindergartens was 14,400 (+27.2% Y/Y).
- Cash and equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB 2.43B.
- 2019 Outlook: Revenue of ~RMB 2.3-2.35B, representing Y/Y growth of 34-37%; average student enrollment ~44,600-42,000, representing Y/Y growth of 13%-15%. Expects 10 new school openings.
