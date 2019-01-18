Bright Scholar Education -2.1% post Q1 results

  • Bright Scholar Education (BEDU -2.1%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 32.7% Y/Y to RMB 649.9M, of which International Schools was RMB 218.6M (+25.2% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools RMB 194M (+24.7% Y/Y); Kindergartens RMB 137.7M (+29.7% Y/Y) & Complementary RMB 99.6 (+244.7% Y/Y).
  • Q1 Overall adj. margin: Gross declined 60 bps to 46.1%; Adj. operating declined 10 bps to 29.5% & EBITDA declined 120 bps to 33.5%.
  • Total average student enrolment was 41,423 (+22.1% Y/Y); International schools was 8,993 (+24.4% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools was 18,030 (+17.3% Y/Y) & Kindergartens was 14,400 (+27.2% Y/Y).
  • Cash and equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB 2.43B.
  • 2019 Outlook: Revenue of ~RMB 2.3-2.35B, representing Y/Y growth of 34-37%; average student enrollment ~44,600-42,000, representing Y/Y growth of 13%-15%. Expects 10 new school openings.
  • Previously: Bright Scholar Education EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.