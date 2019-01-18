Oceaneering wins three subsea umbilical contracts with value exceeding $80M
Jan. 18, 2019 9:50 AM ETOceaneering International, Inc. (OII)OIIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Oceaneering International (OII +1.5%) announced that it has secured three subsea umbilical contracts valued in excess of $80M in total. The contracts are to supply developments in the Mediterranean Sea, the North Sea and the South China Sea.
- Two contracts are for electro-hydraulic, steel tube production control umbilicals, measuring ~66 miles, and third contract is for three thermoplastic production control umbilicals with a total measure of ~26 miles.
- Company mentioned that ~70% of the combined award value will be reflected in December 31, 2018 backlog.
- Manufacture of the umbilicals will commence in 1Q19 with deliveries scheduled during the first half of 2020.