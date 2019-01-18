Windstream expanding core network into Montreal
Jan. 18, 2019 9:49 AM ETWINMQBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor115 Comments
- Windstream Wholesale (WIN +2.9%) will expand its core network by 200 miles into Montreal using existing long-haul fiber assets.
- That will connect Windstream's network within the Montreal ecosystem of Cologix, the market's leading data center operator.
- Windstream will offer up to 100 Gbps Wavelength Services and 10 Gbps Internet/Ethernet services at the Montreal location, which will enable access to core U.S. routes terminating and connecting in major NYC peering locations as well as data centers and cable landing stations in Wall Township, N.J., and Ashburn, Va.
- Services will be available in Q1 2019.