Stocks start broadly higher on continued U.S.-China trade optimism
Jan. 18, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Stocks extend their recent gains in early trade amid continued optimism that a trade concession between the U.S. and China could be reached before a March 2 deadline; S&P and Dow both +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.4%.
- "If we get [the trade] issue out of the way, which will boost business and consumer confidence, there is still plenty of room for the market to do really well," says Randy Frederick, VP of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
- European bourses are rallying, with Germany's DAX +2.1%, U.K.'s FTSE +1.8% and France's CAC +1.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.4%.
- In earnings news, American Express -2.6% despite beating earnings estimates and guiding FY 2019 revenue above consensus, while Netflix -2.6% after reporting Q4 revenue just below estimates and issuing downside guidance on Q1 earnings and revenue.
- All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade higher, led by consumer discretionary (+1.2%), materials (+1%) and industrials (+1%), while real estate (+0.1%), utilities (+0.1%) and financial (+0.1%) are barely above water.
- U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, with the yield on the two-year and 10-year notes each up 2 bps at 2.58% and 2.77%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% at 96.16.
- WTI crude oil +0.8% to $52.52/bbl.