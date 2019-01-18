NY Fed Chief says prudent, patient approach needed
Jan. 18, 2019 9:54 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor20 Comments
- "The approach we need is one of prudence, patience, and good judgment," says New York Fed President John Williams at a New Jersey Bankers Association forum.
- Economic conditions have softened since the beginning of last year, when growth was above trend and interest rates were still low.
- At the beginning of 2018, "gradually raising interest rates was the obvious and necessary choice," he said.
- "Twelve months later, the tailwinds have lost their gust, interest rates are closer to normal levels, and inflation is tame."
- Still, higher interest rates may be appropriate "at some point" if growth continues "well above sustainable levels," he says.
- He also says the Fed's willing to be flexible on shrinking its balance-sheet. "So far, this plan has worked very well. But it is important to stress that if circumstances change, I will reassess our choices regarding monetary policy, including the path of balance sheet normalization."
- Previously: Fed's George lines up behind pause (Jan. 15)