U.S. Xpress Enterprises unloads cross-border investment
Jan. 18, 2019 10:00 AM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)USXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX +2.1%) announces its plan to exit its US-Mexico cross border investment as part of the ongoing capital allocation and profit improvement initiatives being fired off by management.
- The company is aiming to reduce current and planned invested capital by approximately $40M, improve the operating margin and offer customers continued access to cross border service through a variable cost alternative.
- As part of the exit, U.S. Xpress is unloading its 95% equity ownership of Xpress Internacional S.A de C.V. for an ~$4.5M in cash and an additional $8.5M in cash to be received over 8.5 years.
- Source: Press Release