U.S. Xpress Enterprises unloads cross-border investment

  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX +2.1%) announces its plan to exit its US-Mexico cross border investment as part of the ongoing capital allocation and profit improvement initiatives being fired off by management.
  • The company is aiming to reduce current and planned invested capital by approximately $40M, improve the  operating margin and offer customers continued access to cross border service through a variable cost alternative.
  • As part of the exit, U.S. Xpress is unloading its 95% equity ownership of Xpress Internacional S.A de C.V. for an ~$4.5M in cash and an additional $8.5M in cash to be received over 8.5 years.
  • Source: Press Release
