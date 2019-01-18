Eli Lilly to stop promoting Lartruvo after Phase 3 flop; shares down 3%

Jan. 18, 2019 10:15 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Eli Lilly (LLY -3%) has stopped promoting LARTRUVO (olaratumab) for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma after a Phase 3 clinical trial failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit over standard-of-care chemo.
  • It will book a pretax charge of $70M - 90M this quarter as it works through what to do next. The action will trim EPS this year by ~$0.17.
  • The FDA approved the med over two years under accelerated review status based on Phase 2 data that showed a positive effect.
