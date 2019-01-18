J.B. Hunt Transport Services +6.8% post Q4 results

  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +6.8%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 16.6% Y/Y to $2.32M.
  • A 16% increase in revenue/load in Intermodal contributed to +15% Y/Y in segment revenue to $1.26B.
  • Dedicated Contract Services segment revenue increased by 25% Y/Y to $596M, primarily from the addition of new customer accounts and improved asset utilization.
  • Integrated Capacity Solutions segment revenue increased by 7% Y/Y to $345M primarily from a 14% increase in load growth.
  • Truck segment revenue increased 21% Y/Y to $118M primarily from customer rate/mile increases.
  • Segment operating margin: Intermodal was 2.57%; Dedicated Contract Services was 9.97%; Integrated Capacity Solutions was 4.67% and Truck was 12.46%.
  • At December 31, 2018, total debt outstanding was $1.15B on various debt instruments; net Capex for 2018 ~$885M and cash & equivalents of $7.6M.
  • The company purchased ~494K shares of common stock for ~$50M.
  • Previously: J.B. Hunt Transport Services misses by $0.67, beats on revenue (Jan. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.