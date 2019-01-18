J.B. Hunt Transport Services +6.8% post Q4 results
Jan. 18, 2019
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +6.8%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 16.6% Y/Y to $2.32M.
- A 16% increase in revenue/load in Intermodal contributed to +15% Y/Y in segment revenue to $1.26B.
- Dedicated Contract Services segment revenue increased by 25% Y/Y to $596M, primarily from the addition of new customer accounts and improved asset utilization.
- Integrated Capacity Solutions segment revenue increased by 7% Y/Y to $345M primarily from a 14% increase in load growth.
- Truck segment revenue increased 21% Y/Y to $118M primarily from customer rate/mile increases.
- Segment operating margin: Intermodal was 2.57%; Dedicated Contract Services was 9.97%; Integrated Capacity Solutions was 4.67% and Truck was 12.46%.
- At December 31, 2018, total debt outstanding was $1.15B on various debt instruments; net Capex for 2018 ~$885M and cash & equivalents of $7.6M.
- The company purchased ~494K shares of common stock for ~$50M.
