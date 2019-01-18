Truckers rally off another earnings topper

The trucking sector is another earnings rush again after J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +6% ) blasts past estimates on impressive margin gains.

"Results were actually strong across its segments, especially in its truckload business, which saw margins improve by 600 basis points. JBHT’s dedicated business benefited from new business and further expansion into last mile," notes Bloomberg Intelligence's Lee Klaskow on the JBHT print.

Notable gainers include Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL +3.6% ), Hub Group (HUBG +4.1% ), Schneider National (SNDR +2.4% ), Heartland Express (HTLD +1.7% ), Landstar Systems (LSTR +2.7% ), Werner Enterprises (WERN +2.5% ) and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +2.1% ).

