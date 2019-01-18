Nat gas slumps as forecasts show U.S. cold snap fading

Natural gas falls the most since late last month as U.S. forecasts show a deep freeze fading next week across the western half of the U.S. and along the east coast; Nymex futures -4.4% to to $3.261/MMBtu after earlier falling as much as 6.2%.

Expectations of a burst of polar air from Texas to New York helped lift prices earlier this week, but the revised outlook is easing concern about a winter gas supply crunch, according to Bloomberg First Word.

Though stockpiles of the heating fuel are abnormally low for this time of year, surging production from basins across the U.S. may flood the market if the weather turns milder.

Meanwhile, EIA stockpiles are 11% below their five-year average and 3% below year-ago levels, while Lower-48 dry gas production is estimated at 83.9B cf/day, up ~11% Y/Y.

"There was one model that showed some real warmth in the last week of January, a sign of real weakening demand for that period," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "With the deficit to last year pretty much vanishing in the storage report, it’s a pretty bearish setup."

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB