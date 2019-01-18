Trump-Deutsche Bank links in focus of House Reps: Reuters
Jan. 18, 2019
- Democrats now in control of the U.S. House of Representatives are working out which panels will lead probes into President Donald Trump's business ties to Deutsche Bank (DB +1.5%), Reuters reports, citing lawmakers and aides familiar with the plan.
- The Intelligence Committee and the Financial Services Committee are poised to launch the investigations. Democratic lawmakers' aides are in talks on how to divide up the work among committees to prevent overlap of requesting documents, according to aides.
- The Judiciary Committee has also been contacted.
- A 2017 financial disclosure showed liabilities for Trump of at least $130M to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Reuters says.
